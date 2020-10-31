Football Videos Thomas Tuchel: Lack of rest will take a toll on players "We're going to kill the players," says the Paris Saint-Germain head coach. Team Sportstar 31 October, 2020 13:40 IST Team Sportstar 31 October, 2020 13:40 IST Thomas Tuchel: Lack of rest will take a toll on players Mourinho slams Spurs players after abject defeat in Antwerp Barcelona president Bartomeu desperate for Messi to stay Solskjaer pleased despite 0-0 draw against Chelsea More Videos The story of El Clasico - Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid El Clasico - Lionel Messi to end goal drought? Real players fully support me - Zidane Lionel Messi's best goals in El Clasico Vinicius could feature alongside Kane - Mourinho Zidane takes responsibility for Real Madrid's shock defeat United boss Solskjaer hails Rashford after winner at PSG Ozil's Arsenal exile a complete waste - Wenger