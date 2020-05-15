Football Videos

WATCH: Top 10 fastest goals in international football

A look at the fastest goals, scored within seconds of kick-off, over the years in international football.

Chennai 15 May, 2020 18:08 IST
Chennai 15 May, 2020 18:08 IST

 

