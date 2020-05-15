Football Videos WATCH: Top 10 fastest goals in international football A look at the fastest goals, scored within seconds of kick-off, over the years in international football. Team Sportstar Chennai 15 May, 2020 18:08 IST Team Sportstar Chennai 15 May, 2020 18:08 IST The Bundesliga returns, a little differently though Nagelsmann ready for Bundesliga return Coronavirus: Augsburg coach to miss Bundesliga return after breaking lockdown rules No doubt Dortmund and Schalke players will miss fans - Doll More Videos La Liga legends name the toughest stadiums they ever played at La Liga Ambassadors remember the best managers they played under Les Ferdinand: Player safety paramount ahead of Premier League return Ligue 1: Vieira agrees with decision to end season Top five goalkeepers who have scored most goals Football a welcome distraction in tough times: Ramos Born this day: Real Madrid's Marcelo turns 32 Fergie had fear factor at Manchester United - Giggs