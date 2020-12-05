Football Videos

Tottenham deserves to be top of the league: Arsenal manager Arteta

Jose Mourinho's Spurs have not suffered a defeat in the league since the season's opening weekend and have the opportunity to move 11 points clear of their north London rival Arsenal when they meet on Sunday.

05 December, 2020 08:54 IST
Premier League prepares to welcome back fans
ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for
Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo targets 800 after reaching 750-goals milestone
After the silence it's night of cheer as fans watch Arsenal win
ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for
ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for
Pep Guardiola and Sergio Conceicao
Pep hits back at Conceicao’s accusations of bad behaviour
Concussion in football: a grey area
Eden Hazard
Zidane, Nacho back Hazard after new injury setback
Ederson
WATCH: Ederson insists he is Manchester City's best penalty taker!
Luis Suarez
Champions League: Simeone hopeful of Suarez return against Bayern
Mandar Rao Dessai
ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC's Mandar Rao Dessai "excited" to play 100th ISL game