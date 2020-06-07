Football Videos

Werner not distracted by Chelsea move - Nagelsmann

RB Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann insists striker Timo Werner is not distracted by his potential move to Chelsea.

07 June, 2020 15:07 IST
07 June, 2020 15:07 IST
