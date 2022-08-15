Tuchel, Conte play down feisty handshake after Premier League game
Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham Hotspur's Antonio Conte made light of their flare-up after the two teams finished with a 2-2 draw in a Premier League match.
LONDON 15 August, 2022 17:10 IST
LONDON 15 August, 2022 17:10 IST
‘For me, it’s not a big deal,’ Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says after he and Tottenham coach Antonio Conte were shown red cards for clashing twice during a heated 2-2 draw.
Conte’s overexuberant celebrations of Spurs’ first equaliser resulted in the two coaches being booked for squaring up.
Tuchel then responded by running down the touchline in celebration when Chelsea retook the lead through Reece James 13 minutes from time.
More Videos
Checkmate E03: How the Chess Olympiad came to India & Chennai - Bharat Singh Chauhan, AICF Secretary
For more updates, follow Sportstar on :