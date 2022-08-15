‘For me, it’s not a big deal,’ Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says after he and Tottenham coach Antonio Conte were shown red cards for clashing twice during a heated 2-2 draw.

Conte’s overexuberant celebrations of Spurs’ first equaliser resulted in the two coaches being booked for squaring up.

Tuchel then responded by running down the touchline in celebration when Chelsea retook the lead through Reece James 13 minutes from time.