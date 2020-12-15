Football Videos

Champions League: Madrid boss Zidane has full respect for Atalanta

Real Madrid faces Serie A club Atalanta in the last 16 of the Champions League after UEFA's draw was held on Monday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
15 December, 2020 08:21 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
15 December, 2020 08:21 IST
Xhaka red card 'unacceptable', says Arsenal manager Arteta
100
Favre's Dortmund reign ends with Stuttgart disaster
Neymar injured as Lyon sinks PSG
PSG did not deserve to win - Tuchel on defeat to Lyon
 More Videos
ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates
ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head record, match stats updates
Frank Lampard
Lampard confused by Chelsea ‘strongest squad’ tag
Zinedine Zidane
Madrid derby: Zidane hails Real after win
Bayern didn't trust its quality in Union draw: Flick
Manchester United vs. Manchester City ends in goalless draw
'Every derby is interesting' - Pep and Solskjaer go head-to-head
Simeone admits admiration for Real ahead of Madrid derby