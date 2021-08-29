Football Videos UEFA Champions League draw recap - Full groups, clashes to look forward to, awards list UEFA Champions League draw: 32 teams have been drawn into eight groups of four teams each. Here's a recap of the draw, the list of last season's awardees and the clashes to look forward to this time. Team Sportstar 29 August, 2021 09:25 IST Team Sportstar 29 August, 2021 09:25 IST UEFA Champions League draw recap - Full groups, clashes to look forward to, awards list Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti calls Mbappe 'a great player' Wijnaldum 'happy' to be playing alongside Lionel Messi at PSG Pep Guardiola wants to coach a national team after Man City tenure ends Read more stories on Football Videos. More Videos Nice, Marseille football match abandoned after 'players attacked' Messi gets rapturous reception from PSG fans at Parc des Princes Best of Olympics: Celebrating sportsmanship at Tokyo 2020 Watch: Bonjour Leo Messi, welcome to your new home - Paris Saint-Germain Grealish 'over the moon' after Manchester City transfer Tokyo Olympics: Rapinoe in no rush to decide her future after Olympic disappointment 'You did us proud': London mural celebrates England team Watch: Gareth Southgate calls racist abuse of England players 'unforgivable'