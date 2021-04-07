Football Videos Defiant Dortmund warns Manchester City tie not over yet Terzic's side had levelled the contest at 1-1 six minutes from the end before Phil Foden's last-gasp winner and despite the loss, he said his side was ready for another bite at the cherry. Reuters MANCHESTER 07 April, 2021 09:14 IST Reuters MANCHESTER 07 April, 2021 09:14 IST Borussia Dortmund interim coach Edin Terzic warned Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola that its Champions League quarter-final tie is far from over despite a 2-1 win for the hosts at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.Guardiola was complimentary about Dortmund's performance after the game, but Terzic, whose side had levelled the contest at 1-1 six minutes from the end before Phil Foden's last-gasp winner, said his side was ready for another bite at the cherry."Pep had some nice words for me at full-time, but we’re not done yet. We’ll see each other again in eight days' time," Terzic said. "It’s halftime and the tie is still open. We’ll be ready to give it our all to overturn the result and reach the next round. We kept their chances to a minimum and posed a threat ourselves going forward. It was evenly matched so we’re disappointed with the result in the end," he added.Reus annoyedDortmund skipper Marco Reus was upset with the way his side had allowed City to take an advantage to Germany."We’re annoyed. Conceding a second right before the end was unnecessary. Two seconds of us switching off and they showed their quality. We have to stop the cross coming in. On the whole though, I think we produced a great performance," he said.ALSO READ | Vinicius brace guides Real Madrid to 3-1 win over LiverpoolGuardiola was clear his City side would not be trying to defend their one goal advantage next Wednesday."We are going to Dortmund to win the game. In the first half tonight, we were not clever with the ball. The second half was much better and we had two or three clear chances to score a second or third when it was 1-0," he said."To play in the positions we want to, we have to have good build-up play. We have another chance next week.""Borussia Dortmund are a typical club from the Champions League. They have played in this competition for many years and know what to do. We are going there to score," he added. Defiant Dortmund warns Manchester City tie not over yet Terzic preparing Dortmund for 'best team in the world' Man City Moyes wants West Ham to enjoy top four race Koeman hopes to keep Dembele at Barca More Videos Guardiola on Haaland: Even a blind man knows his quality Solskjaer aware Henderson over De Gea will 'create headlines' Arteta apologises for dismal Arsenal performance against Liverpool Pochettino refuses to blame PSG individuals after Lille defeat Guardiola dodges Haaland talk to respect Man City players Nagelsmann wary of 'world-class' Bayern without 'extraordinary' Manchester United has transfer plans in place for next season - Solskjaer Germany 1-2 North Macedonia - A night to forget for Die Mannschaft