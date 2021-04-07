Football Videos Champions League: Dortmund's Haaland signs, but for referee's assistant Television footage showed one of the Romanian officials in charge, approaching Haaland in the tunnel after the game to get him to sign his yellow card. Reuters MANCHESTER 07 April, 2021 10:45 IST Reuters MANCHESTER 07 April, 2021 10:45 IST Europe's top clubs may all be battling for the signature of Borussia Dortmund's prolific striker Erling Haaland but it was a Romanian assistant referee who managed to get the Norway international to put pen to paper on Tuesday.Television footage showed one of the Romanian officials in charge of the Champions League quarter-final first leg, won 2-1 by City, approaching Haaland in the tunnel after the game to get him to sign his yellow card -- and succeeding in his quest.ALSO READ | Zidane expresses delight at Vinicius show in Real Madrid's win over LiverpoolThe 20-year-old Haaland is the most sought after talent in the European game and has been linked with a move to City and their local rivals Manchester United as well as Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.It is not normal protocol for match officials to ask players for autographs after games. Champions League: Dortmund's Haaland signs, but for referee's assistant Liverpool made things too easy for Real, says Klopp Defiant Dortmund warns Manchester City tie not over yet Terzic preparing Dortmund for 'best team in the world' Man City More Videos Moyes wants West Ham to enjoy top four race Koeman hopes to keep Dembele at Barca Guardiola on Haaland: Even a blind man knows his quality Solskjaer aware Henderson over De Gea will 'create headlines' Arteta apologises for dismal Arsenal performance against Liverpool Pochettino refuses to blame PSG individuals after Lille defeat Guardiola dodges Haaland talk to respect Man City players Nagelsmann wary of 'world-class' Bayern without 'extraordinary'