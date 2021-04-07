Champions League: Dortmund's Haaland signs, but for referee's assistant

Europe's top clubs may all be battling for the signature of Borussia Dortmund's prolific striker Erling Haaland but it was a Romanian assistant referee who managed to get the Norway international to put pen to paper on Tuesday.

Television footage showed one of the Romanian officials in charge of the Champions League quarter-final first leg, won 2-1 by City, approaching Haaland in the tunnel after the game to get him to sign his yellow card -- and succeeding in his quest.

The 20-year-old Haaland is the most sought after talent in the European game and has been linked with a move to City and their local rivals Manchester United as well as Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

It is not normal protocol for match officials to ask players for autographs after games.