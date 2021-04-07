Football Videos

Porto vs Chelsea - Quarter-final Preview

After knocking Juventus out in the round-of-16 stage, Porto faces another former champion in the form of Premier League side Chelsea at home in the first-leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, at home.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
07 April, 2021 14:22 IST
 
