Football Videos

Messi the hero in Argentina's win against Brazil

Lionel Messi returned from his three-month ban for Argentina and scored in his team's 1-0 win over arch-rival Brazil in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
16 November, 2019 14:01 IST

Messi the hero in Argentina's win against Brazil

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
16 November, 2019 14:01 IST
Why Giroud is special for France
Messi the hero in Argentina's win against Brazil
Rapinoe hails 'groundbreaking' equal pay deal
Lewandowski on same level as Messi and Ronaldo, says Werner
 More Videos
We can't tempt Jamie Vardy back to England - Chilwell
Lewandowski leads race for Golden Boot with blistering start
Mancini 'loves' Balotelli, but won't call him up for Italy
While boss Solskjaer was rightly lauded for Manchester United's transformation there is little doubt that the former striker enjoyed his fair share of good fortune in those first few months.
Harry Maguire a future Manchester United captain - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Klopp dismisses claims Liverpool will throw title away
Football fight: Frankfurt captain David Abraham floors Freiburg coach Christian Streich to spark fight
Guardiola: Handball? Don't ask me, ask the referees!
Pochettino: Sheffield 'worst opponent' to face after European exertions