Football Videos

One last time: Sergio Aguero's final game at the Etihad

Follow Sergio Aguero as he returns to the Manchester City dressing room after his final home game for the Premier League champion.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
24 May, 2021 12:20 IST

The 32-year-old Aguero scored twice in a fairytale last appearance in English football as Manchester City completed its title-winning campaign by thrashing Everton 5-0 on Sunday.   -  GETTY IMAGES

