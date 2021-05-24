Football Football Videos Football Videos One last time: Sergio Aguero's final game at the Etihad Follow Sergio Aguero as he returns to the Manchester City dressing room after his final home game for the Premier League champion. Team Sportstar 24 May, 2021 12:20 IST The 32-year-old Aguero scored twice in a fairytale last appearance in English football as Manchester City completed its title-winning campaign by thrashing Everton 5-0 on Sunday. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 24 May, 2021 12:20 IST Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.