Watch: City, Villarreal train for European summit clashes Manchester City takes on Chelsea in the Champions League final while Villarreal takes on Manchester United for top honours in the Europa League. Team Sportstar 26 May, 2021 06:20 IST Manchester City stars have been training after lifting the Premier League title, hoping to win their maiden Champions League crown, while Villarreal managed a training session before their fans ahead of the Europa League final. - GETTY IMAGES Manchester City stars have been training after lifting the Premier League title. The Champions League final against Chelsea is firmly in their sights as the players were put through their paces at the Etihad Campus. Villarreal fans turned up to support their players as they completed their last training session before traveling to Poland for the 2020/21 Europa League Final. Club legends Santi Cazorla and Bruno Soriano were also in attendance.