Football Videos Top four in sight for West Ham, but Moyes did not enjoy win over Leeds Despite the 2-0 win over Leeds United, West Ham manager David Moyes didn't think his team played well. Reuters London 09 March, 2021 11:43 IST Reuters London 09 March, 2021 11:43 IST Proof of how far West Ham United has come in 12 months is that manager David Moyes was disappointed with his side's performance in a 2-0 win over Leeds United that sent them into fifth place in the Premier League on Monday.First-half goals by Jesse Lingard and Craig Dawson secured the points for West Ham who are now two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with a game in hand.Leeds twice had two goals disallowed before West Ham scored and captain Declan Rice said they had "won ugly." Moyes agreed that it was not the best performance, although he was understandably delighted with the way his side ground out an eighth league win since the turn of the year. Bayern, not Manchester City, the best club in Europe - Guardiola "We were resilient, we didn't play well tonight," Moyes, who helped West Ham avoid relegation last season after replacing Manuel Pellegrini, said. "Not a good performance by our standards. The players are disappointed. Leeds United do a lot to you and make it difficult to play. We had a bit of control but I didn't enjoy it."West Ham had moved into the top four last month before a defeat by Manchester City and Moyes said the prospect of vying for a Champions League berth was a huge carrot. Chelsea consolidates fourth place by beating Everton 2-0 in EPL "When you get near the top it gives you a big incentive," Moyes said. "I was gutted when we dropped out the top four. We are doing really well and having a good season. It could be a great season. I'm not saying we will finish (in the top four) but we need to hang in and see what we can do."West Ham's best finish since returning to the top flight in 2012 is seventh in 2016, while the last time it finished in the top four in the top flight was in 1986. ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Messi-Jordi Alba link can be unstoppable - Koeman Der Klassiker preview: Dortmund to face Bayern without Sancho, Guerreiro, Reyna ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos Klopp: Missing top four would not lead to mass exodus Chelsea defeat a massive blow for Liverpool - Klopp Tuchel continues remarkable transformation of Chelsea Solskjaer weighs up Fernandes international duty ban Man City City forward Jesus is a 'joy of a guy', says Guardiola Aguero needs time to return to best form, says Man City boss Guardiola Solskjaer And Tuchel Preparing To Continue Rivalry in Sunday's clash Guardiola deserves some credit - but money does buy success!