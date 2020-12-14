Football Videos

Xhaka red card 'unacceptable', says Arsenal manager Arteta

Mikel Arteta admitted Granit Xhaka "overstepped the line" after the midfielder was shown a red card for grabbing Ashley Westwood by the throat during Arsenal's 1-0 loss to Burnley.

14 December, 2020 11:14 IST
