Football Videos

Zidane and Conte reflect on thrilling Champions League clash

Real Madrid grabbed a late winner, courtesy of Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr against Inter Milan in the Champions League group stage match.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
04 November, 2020 13:30 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
04 November, 2020 13:30 IST
Zinedine Zidane
Champions League: Real Madrid and Inter desperate to grab first win
Mourinho leads the plaudits after Bale strikes for Spurs
Man United vs Arsenal preview: Arteta chases rare record
Thomas Tuchel: Lack of rest will take a toll on players
 More Videos
Mourinho slams Spurs players after abject defeat in Antwerp
Barcelona president Bartomeu desperate for Messi to stay
Solskjaer pleased despite 0-0 draw against Chelsea
The story of El Clasico - Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid
El Clasico - Lionel Messi to end goal drought?
Real players fully support me - Zidane
Lionel Messi's best goals in El Clasico
Vinicius could feature alongside Kane - Mourinho