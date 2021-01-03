Football Videos

Zidane full of praise for Lucas Vasquez as Real Madrid goes top

Real Madrid beat an in-form Celta Vigo 2-0 at home on Saturday thanks to a goal and assist apiece from Spanish pair Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio, putting the side above city rival Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga.

03 January, 2021 08:30 IST
03 January, 2021 08:30 IST
