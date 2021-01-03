Football Videos Zidane full of praise for Lucas Vasquez as Real Madrid goes top Real Madrid beat an in-form Celta Vigo 2-0 at home on Saturday thanks to a goal and assist apiece from Spanish pair Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio, putting the side above city rival Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga. Team Sportstar 03 January, 2021 08:30 IST Team Sportstar 03 January, 2021 08:30 IST Zidane full of praise for Lucas Vasquez as Real Madrid goes top Solskjaer hails Martial after Man United win over Aston Villa Stats behind Lewandowski's spectacular 2020 Who are the Premier League Stats Stars of 2020? More Videos Atletico beat Getafe while not at their best: Simeone Klopp not dwelling on Newcastle performance after Liverpool drops valuable points Premier League facing a 'tough time' against COVID-19 threat - Lampard Solskjaer ‘can’t see benefit’ of Premier League COVID break Winning LaLiga will be 'very complicated' for Barcelona: Koeman ISL 2020-21: Chennayin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Mourinho challenges Spurs to kill matches after Wolves snatches point Liverpool's fault West Brom won a point - Klopp