Football Videos Zidane: Benzema and Jovic can fit together at Real Madrid Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is confident that Karim Benzema and Luka Jovic can link well on the pitch despite being too similar in many people's eyes. Team Sportstar 26 September, 2020 15:59 IST Team Sportstar 26 September, 2020 15:59 IST Versatile Vidal can play anywhere in midfield: Conte Mourinho reveals bizarre goalpost error following Tottenham win Ceferin defends allowing fans inside stadium for Super Cup EFL Cup: Lampard delighted with hat-trick hero Havertz More Videos Suarez bids emotional farewell to Barcelona Serge Gnabry: Bayern Munich quadruple 'sounds nice' Frank Lampard confirms Edouard Mendy's Chelsea medical Arteta: Gabriel and Saliba lucky to have Luiz as role model Thiago Silva ready to bring winning mentality to Chelsea Bundesliga Highlights: Bayern routs Schalke, Dortmund outclasses Gladbach Bale is back at Spurs - football world reacts Difficult for Suarez to be a Juventus player - Pirlo