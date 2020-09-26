Football Videos

Zidane: Benzema and Jovic can fit together at Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is confident that Karim Benzema and Luka Jovic can link well on the pitch despite being too similar in many people's eyes.

26 September, 2020 15:59 IST
