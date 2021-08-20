2021 SAFF Championship: India to face Bangladesh on October 3

The Indian football team will begin its 2021 SAFF (South Asian Football Federation) Championship campaign on October 3 against Bangladesh, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed on Thursday.

Matches against Sri Lanka (October 6), Nepal (October 8), and host Maldives (October 11) will follow, as per the 2021 SAFF Championship schedule.

The five-team tournament will be staged at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives from October 3.

"The Blue Tigers are all set to take part in the SAFF Championship 2021, which will be held from Sunday, October 3 onwards, at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives," the AIFF said in a statement.

The Senior Men's National Team has currently set camp in Kolkata, where it is preparing for the upcoming challenges, the first of which will be two international friendlies against Nepal in the first week of September.

After the round-robin group stage, the two highest-placed teams will proceed to the final, which will be played on October 13.