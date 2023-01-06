Football

Former New Zealand captain Erceg quits international football, says coach Klimkova

Klimkova confirmed the 33-year-old would no longer represent New Zealand when she named her squad for a pair of friendlies against World Cup holders the United States later this month.

Reuters
06 January, 2023 11:44 IST
06 January, 2023 11:44 IST
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand’s Abby Erceg (left) in action with Cameroon’s Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene.

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand’s Abby Erceg (left) in action with Cameroon’s Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene. | Photo Credit: JEAN-PAUL PELISSIER

Klimkova confirmed the 33-year-old would no longer represent New Zealand when she named her squad for a pair of friendlies against World Cup holders the United States later this month.

Former New Zealand captain Abby Erceg has retired from internationals and will not represent her country when the Football Ferns co-host the Women’s World Cup in July, coach Jitka Klimkova said on Friday.

Klimkova confirmed the 33-year-old would no longer represent New Zealand when she named her squad for a pair of friendlies against World Cup holder the United States later this month.

“She wants to focus now on her club and be with her club fully,” Klimkova said.

“Everybody’s journey is different and if that’s the way she wants to approach her football, we understand and we have to move on. That’s the way it is.”

Also Read
Lynn Williams returns to US women’s team after injury

Erceg has played 146 times for New Zealand during a 16-year career but has not been part of the squad since February, and Klimkova does not expect the defender to reverse her decision before the World Cup.

“That chapter is behind us,” Klimkova said. “I am not going through thinking ‘what if?’. I am very respectful of her decision and I am sure she is still going to be part of our family.

“I thank her for everything she has done for the Ferns, for New Zealand – having more than 100 caps speaks for itself.

“I’m thankful for what she has done in the past, but now we need to move on.”

New Zealand will take on the United States on January 18 and 21 in Wellington and Auckland respectively as part of its preparations for the World Cup.

New Zealand has been drawn to face Norway, the Philippines and Switzerland in the group phase, which will begin on July 20.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us