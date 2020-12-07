Abu Dhabi ruling family member buys 50% stake of Israel's football club

A member of Abu Dhabi's ruling family has purchased a 50 per cent stake of Israeli Premier League soccer club Beitar Jerusalem, the team announced on Monday.

In an announcement posted to its website, Beitar said Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan's purchase also included a commitment to invest over 300 million shekels ($92.18 million) in the club over the next 10 years. ($1 = 3.2544 shekels)

BIG NEWS: Emirati businessman buys 50% of Beitar Jerusalem football club – the only football club in the Israeli Premier League to have never signed an Arab player due to anti-Arab racism by large part of its fans — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) December 7, 2020

Beitar has the worst disciplinary record in Israel’s Premier League. Since 2005 it has faced more than 20 hearings and has received various punishments, including points deductions, fines and matches behind closed doors.

The outfit is a bastion of Israel’s political right-wing and the only leading club in the Jewish state that has never signed an Arab player because of fan pressure.

Beitar was Israel’s richest club until four seasons ago when its main financial backer, Russian-born billionaire Arkady Gaydamak, stopped most of his funding.