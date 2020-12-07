Football

Abu Dhabi ruling family member buys 50% stake of Israel's football club

In an announcement posted to its website, Beitar said Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan's purchase also included a commitment to invest over 300 million shekels.

Reuters
07 December, 2020 21:33 IST

Beitar said Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan's purchase also included a commitment to invest over 300 million shekels   -  TWITTER

Reuters
07 December, 2020 21:33 IST

A member of Abu Dhabi's ruling family has purchased a 50 per cent stake of Israeli Premier League soccer club Beitar Jerusalem, the team announced on Monday.

In an announcement posted to its website, Beitar said Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan's purchase also included a commitment to invest over 300 million shekels ($92.18 million) in the club over the next 10 years. ($1 = 3.2544 shekels)

Beitar has the worst disciplinary record in Israel’s Premier League. Since 2005 it has faced more than 20 hearings and has received various punishments, including points deductions, fines and matches behind closed doors.

The outfit is a bastion of Israel’s political right-wing and the only leading club in the Jewish state that has never signed an Arab player because of fan pressure.

Beitar was Israel’s richest club until four seasons ago when its main financial backer, Russian-born billionaire Arkady Gaydamak, stopped most of his funding.

  Dugout videos