Champions League: Giroud on target as AC Milan eases past Dinamo Zagreb

Olivier Giroud, Alexis Saelemaekers and Tommaso Pobega powered AC Milan to a 3-1 victory

Reuters
15 September, 2022 03:46 IST
Olivier Giroud opened the scoring for AC Milan against Dinamo Zagreb.

Olivier Giroud opened the scoring for AC Milan against Dinamo Zagreb.

Olivier Giroud, Alexis Saelemaekers and Tommaso Pobega powered AC Milan to a 3-1 victory

AC Milan secured its first Champions League win this season after goals from Olivier Giroud, Alexis Saelemaekers and Tommaso Pobega powered it to a 3-1 victory over Dinamo Zagreb at home in Group E on Wednesday.

Giroud opened the scoring from the spot in the first half with Saelemaekers and Pobega adding two more after the interval as Milan, who drew at Salzburg in its group opener, grabbed a vital win despite a late rally from the Croatian champions.

Milan started sharply but Dinamo, conqueror of Chelsea on the opening matchday, almost struck against the run of play in the 28th minute through Sadegh Moharrami, whose left-footed effort was turned behind by Mike Maignan.

The Serie A winner finally made its dominance count when Giroud dispatched a penalty on the stroke of halftime after Rafael Leao went down under a clumsy challenge from Josip Sutalo.

Saelemaekers doubled the hosts’ advantage with a thumping header in the 47th minute before Dinamo pulled one back through Mislav Orsic, but the strike proved to be a mere consolation as Milan sealed the win through Pobega.

Milan is top of Group E with four points from two games, with Dinamo one point behind in second.

Shakhtar and Celtic share spoils

Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic played out a gripping 1-1 draw in their second Champions League Group F game after the Ukrainian side’s winger Mykhailo Mudryk cancelled out an early own goal in Warsaw on Wednesday.

