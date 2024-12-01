Serie A 2024-25: Reijnders brace at foggy San Siro helps Milan beat Empoli 3-0

Tijjani Reijnders scored twice and helped AC Milan get back to winning ways in Serie A by 3-0 against visiting Empoli on Saturday.

The Netherlands midfielder netted either side of halftime at a foggy San Siro after Álvaro Morata opened the scoring.

Milan remains seventh, six points behind Atalanta, Inter Milan, Fiorentina and Lazio — who are all locked on 28 points — and seven below league leader Napoli.

Empoli was 10th but only five points above the relegation zone.

In its last home match, Milan was heavily jeered by its fans after drawing with Juventus 0-0.

The Rossoneri took the lead in the 19th minute. Rafael Leão’s shot was blocked by Empoli defender Ardian Ismajli but ricocheted into the path of Morata on the left of the area and he volleyed into the bottom near corner.

Milan doubled its tally on the stroke of halftime when a cross was flicked on by Christian Pulisic and fell to Reijnders, who smashed it into the bottom left corner on the half volley.

Empoli started the second half the stronger and almost pulled one back but Youssef Maleh’s effort cannoned off the crossbar.

Reijnders’ second effectively sealed the result in the 69th. He latched onto a Youssouf Fofana through ball in midfield, raced forward, and fired past Empoli goalkeeper Devis Vásquez, who was on loan from Milan.

Como and Monza remain mired in the relegation zone after their hard-fought derby finished 1-1.

Como inched level on points with 17th-placed Genoa, with Monza a point further back.

Yannik Engelhardt headed Como in front in the 36th and Gianluca Caprari levelled from the spot early in the second half after Nico Paz was penalised for handball.

Venezia stayed bottom after a fourth straight defeat, this time 3-0 at Bologna. Dan Ndoye scored twice for Bologna, including a penalty, and Riccardo Orsolini also converted a spot kick.