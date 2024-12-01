 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A 2024-25: Reijnders brace at foggy San Siro helps Milan beat Empoli 3-0

Milan remains seventh, six points behind Atalanta, Inter Milan, Fiorentina and Lazio — who are all locked on 28 points — and seven below league leader Napoli.

Published : Dec 01, 2024 09:42 IST , MILAN - 2 MINS READ

AP
AC Milan’s Tijjani Reijnders celebrates with Alvaro Morata, top left, and Youssouf Fofana after scoring his second and his team’s third goal against Empoli.
AC Milan’s Tijjani Reijnders celebrates with Alvaro Morata, top left, and Youssouf Fofana after scoring his second and his team’s third goal against Empoli. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

AC Milan’s Tijjani Reijnders celebrates with Alvaro Morata, top left, and Youssouf Fofana after scoring his second and his team’s third goal against Empoli. | Photo Credit: AP

Tijjani Reijnders scored twice and helped AC Milan get back to winning ways in Serie A by 3-0 against visiting Empoli on Saturday.

The Netherlands midfielder netted either side of halftime at a foggy San Siro after Álvaro Morata opened the scoring.

Milan remains seventh, six points behind Atalanta, Inter Milan, Fiorentina and Lazio — who are all locked on 28 points — and seven below league leader Napoli.

Empoli was 10th but only five points above the relegation zone.

ALSO READ: Juventus striker Vlahovic to miss Lecce match due to injury

In its last home match, Milan was heavily jeered by its fans after drawing with Juventus 0-0.

The Rossoneri took the lead in the 19th minute. Rafael Leão’s shot was blocked by Empoli defender Ardian Ismajli but ricocheted into the path of Morata on the left of the area and he volleyed into the bottom near corner.

Milan doubled its tally on the stroke of halftime when a cross was flicked on by Christian Pulisic and fell to Reijnders, who smashed it into the bottom left corner on the half volley.

Empoli started the second half the stronger and almost pulled one back but Youssef Maleh’s effort cannoned off the crossbar.

Reijnders’ second effectively sealed the result in the 69th. He latched onto a Youssouf Fofana through ball in midfield, raced forward, and fired past Empoli goalkeeper Devis Vásquez, who was on loan from Milan.

ALSO READ: UCL 24/25: Motta satisfied with point as ‘compact’ Juventus draws at Villa

Como and Monza remain mired in the relegation zone after their hard-fought derby finished 1-1.

Como inched level on points with 17th-placed Genoa, with Monza a point further back.

Yannik Engelhardt headed Como in front in the 36th and Gianluca Caprari levelled from the spot early in the second half after Nico Paz was penalised for handball.

Venezia stayed bottom after a fourth straight defeat, this time 3-0 at Bologna. Dan Ndoye scored twice for Bologna, including a penalty, and Riccardo Orsolini also converted a spot kick.

Related Topics

AC Milan /

Empoli /

Serie A

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A 2024-25: Reijnders brace at foggy San Siro helps Milan beat Empoli 3-0
    AP
  2. England beats New Zealand by 8 wickets in first Test, takes 1-0 lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI, Day 2 Live Score: Rain stops play; Siraj gets first wicket, removes Renshaw
    Team Sportstar
  4. Which record of Garfield Sobers did West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite break during second Test vs Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
  5. Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: Musiala goal saves blushes for Bavarians in Der Klassiker, helps in a 1-1 draw
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A 2024-25: Reijnders brace at foggy San Siro helps Milan beat Empoli 3-0
    AP
  2. USWNT vs England women: USA draws 0-0 with Lionesses in Emma Hayes’ homecoming
    Reuters
  3. Ten-man Botafogo beats Atletico Mineiro to win maiden Copa Libertadores title
    AFP
  4. FIFA overlooks own report advice on Qatar World Cup workers’ compensation
    Reuters
  5. Juventus striker Vlahovic to miss Lecce match due to injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A 2024-25: Reijnders brace at foggy San Siro helps Milan beat Empoli 3-0
    AP
  2. England beats New Zealand by 8 wickets in first Test, takes 1-0 lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI, Day 2 Live Score: Rain stops play; Siraj gets first wicket, removes Renshaw
    Team Sportstar
  4. Which record of Garfield Sobers did West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite break during second Test vs Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
  5. Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: Musiala goal saves blushes for Bavarians in Der Klassiker, helps in a 1-1 draw
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment