AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan will be ruled out for 10 weeks after undergoing a wrist operation, the Serie A club said on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old was an unused substitute as France beat Belgium and Spain to win the UEFA Nations League last week, but required surgery on his return to Italy.

"AC Milan can confirm that Mike Maignan underwent an arthroscopic exam today that identified an injury to a ligament in his left wrist, which was repaired," Milan said on its website.

"The operation was a perfect success. He will rest for six weeks before beginning the rehabilitation process. Maignan is expected to be out of action for 10 weeks."

Maignan has impressed since arriving from Lille on a five-year deal in May, playing every minute of Milan’s Serie A and Champions League campaigns.

His absence is a blow for coach Stefano Pioli, as his goalkeeper will miss a key run of games including the Rossoneri’s four remaining Champions League group matches and league clashes with AS Roma and Inter Milan. Maignan is unlikely to play again until after thstefano piolie Serie A winter break in January.