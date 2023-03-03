Football

AC Milan owner says Serie A should steer clear of outside investment

Gerry Cardinale, the founder of RedBird Capital, was asked about reports that banks and investment funds were keen to acquire a share of Serie A’s media rights operation.

Reuters
LONDON 03 March, 2023 09:41 IST
LONDON 03 March, 2023 09:41 IST
FILE PHOTO: AC Milan flag outside the stadium before the match against Tottenham Hotspur on February 14, 2023.

FILE PHOTO: AC Milan flag outside the stadium before the match against Tottenham Hotspur on February 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Gerry Cardinale, the founder of RedBird Capital, was asked about reports that banks and investment funds were keen to acquire a share of Serie A’s media rights operation.

Italy’s Serie A league should avoid the temptation of handing over some of its business to outside investors in exchange for a short-term cash injection, the owner of champion AC Milan said on Thursday.

Gerry Cardinale, the founder of RedBird Capital, was asked about reports that banks and investment funds were keen to acquire a share of Serie A’s media rights operation.

Also Read
Copa del Rey: Barcelona earns gutsy 1-0 win at Real in semifinal first leg

“I’m not a buyer of that, I’m not a supporter of that,” he told the Financial Times Business of Football Summit.

“Why mortgage your future?,” added the former Goldman Sachs banker. “We can be self-sufficent ourselves.”

Serie A’s key media business has drawn interest from a number of banks and investment funds and its clubs are due to meet later this month to consider their next step.

Germany’s Bundesliga is also pursuing a similar strategy as continental clubs look at ways to close the revenue gap on the English Premier League.

RedBird bought Italian champion AC Milan last August in a 1.2 billion euro deal that also involved the owners of the New York Yankees baseball team.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us