Football

AC Milan vs Napoli, Champions League: No repeat of thumping in derby, says Pioli

Milan has been crowned continental kings more times than any other team bar Real Madrid and Pioli believes that playing such a huge game at a packed San Siro will have a positive impact on his team.

AFP
11 April, 2023 21:09 IST
11 April, 2023 21:09 IST
Milan smashed four goals past Italy’s runaway league leader without reply earlier this month, but Pioli doesn’t think there is any chance of Napoli being rocked by that defeat in Wednesday’s first leg at the San Siro.

Milan smashed four goals past Italy’s runaway league leader without reply earlier this month, but Pioli doesn’t think there is any chance of Napoli being rocked by that defeat in Wednesday’s first leg at the San Siro. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Milan has been crowned continental kings more times than any other team bar Real Madrid and Pioli believes that playing such a huge game at a packed San Siro will have a positive impact on his team.

Stefano Pioli said Tuesday that he is not expecting a repeat of his AC Milan team’s devastating Serie A display against Napoli when the pair face off in their all-Italian Champions League quarter-final.

Milan smashed four goals past Italy’s runaway league leader without reply earlier this month, but Pioli doesn’t think there is any chance of Napoli being rocked by that defeat in Wednesday’s first leg at the San Siro.

“The match in the league will obviously give us an idea, but there’s no way it will be the same match again,” said Pioli.

Also Read
Victor Osimhen ruled out for Champions League first-leg clash against Milan

“They’re the highest scoring team in this Champions League and after Bayern Munich the team which has won the most matches so they’re a really good team with great quality.

“I think both teams have the same chance of going through. I’m expecting two very balanced matches... I think we can expect something different from Napoli so we need to be aware whether we need to make changes from the match in the league.”

Latest reports in Italy suggest Napoli will be without star striker Victor Osimhen, who did not take part in team training on Tuesday.

Osimhen, who has scored 25 goals in all competitions this season, also missed the league encounter with a thigh injury picked up on international duty.

“It doesn’t make a difference, Napoli have great players, they’re all good,” added Milan’s France full-back Theo Hernandez.

“Whether he plays or not, whoever is out there tomorrow will play their part.”

Napoli will be playing its first ever last-eight tie in the Champions League at a stadium which has seen a raft of memorable European nights.

Milan has been crowned continental kings more times than any other team bar Real Madrid and Pioli believes that playing such a huge game at a packed San Siro will have a positive impact on his team.

“San Siro will be on the pitch with us tomorrow and that gives you a better chance of both giving your best and of winning,” he said.

“Our fans will push us on to give our very best.”

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Where will Messi go if he leaves PSG?

Why are some of you journalists ‘so mean’, asks FIFA’s Infantino

Watch: Fans speak on January window 2022-23 deadline day transfers

Slide shows

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

In Photos: Liverpool demolishes Manchester United in historic win at Anfield

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us