Calhanoglu, Zlatan send AC Milan into Coppa Italia semis

Hakan Calhanoglu scored twice and was instrumental as AC Milan came from behind to beat visitor Torino 4-2 after extra time and reach the semifinals of the Coppa Italia on Tuesday.

Turkey midfielder Calhanoglu netted a stoppage-time equaliser before giving the Rossoneri a 3-2 lead in extra time as the home side claimed its fifth win in as many games to set up a last-four clash with Juventus.

Milan was a clear favourite and went ahead on 12 minutes when midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura latched onto Ante Rebic's cross.

Your memory will never fade, your legacy will last forever

Ciao, Kobe! ❤#SempreKobe pic.twitter.com/ojj1Ky1s5Y — AC Milan (@acmilan) January 28, 2020

Gleison Bremer, however, equalised 10 minutes before the interval with a low, angled shot and he put the visitor ahead by heading in Ola Aina's cross in the 71st minute.

Yet Calhanoglu's half-volley two minutes into stoppage time drew Milan level and he was at it again in the 107th with a shot from close range before substitute Zlatan Ibrahimovic rounded off the scoring two minutes later from inside the box.

With banners and music, Milan's San Siro stadium paid tribute to former NBA star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.