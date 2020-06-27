Aditi Chauhan: Women’s U-17 WC will help more girls get into football

Many girls in India are not in a position to choose sport as a career and the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in 2021 will help change this scenario, says India goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan.

The World Cup will be held in India from February 17 to March 7, 2021.

“I think the World Cup is a great opportunity. More people will get to support women’s football, and that will help a lot many girls to play - both in terms of developing women’s football and generating awareness around women’s football. The World Cup will address many social aspects and leave a legacy on the Indian society,” Chauhan told AIFF.

Chauhan urged all parents to understand the passion of the girl child. “I have heard a lot of stories. The girl child is very passionate to play but in many cases, the parents are not supporting them. That hurts me. When I started I never felt that I would be going on to represent my country,” she said.

“Encourage girls to get into sports. If the kids want to play football - it’s the icing on the cake. Football brings out the best of the girl, it nurtures the competitive spirit within the girl,” she said.

Women’s football had grown significantly in India in the last few years, but a lot still needed to be done, felt Chauhan. “I feel the situation has improved a lot. But a lot still needs to be done. It is understandable parents will take time to understand and develop the mentality. With the Hero Indian Women’s League, women’s football in India is taking shape. The girl can look up to the league,” she said.

“But I feel we should not just contemplate about the future and hold our girls back from venturing out new avenues. More clubs, corporate bodies have come forward to show interest in women’s football and that has more impact on society,” she stated.