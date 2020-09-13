Football Football Seven positive COVID-19 results ahead of Asian Champions League restart Competition restarts on Monday with clubs from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE and Uzbekistan meeting in the regional ‘hub’ of Qatar. AP 13 September, 2020 10:13 IST While in Qatar players and officials will be put under a 'medical bubble'. - GETTY IMAGES (REPRESENTATIVE) AP 13 September, 2020 10:13 IST The resumption of the AFC Asian Champions League has taken a setback with seven positive results returned from COVID-19 tests conducted on all the participating teams in the West Asian ‘hub’ of Qatar.The Asian Football Confederation confirmed on Saturday that five players and one official from Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal and one player from Qatari side Al Duhail had tested positive for coronavirus.ALSO READ | AFC Cup cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemicCompetition in the western zone restarts on Monday with clubs from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan meeting in the regional ‘hub’ of Qatar, where all of the games will take place.“Those who tested positive are under medical supervision in a quarantined environment as required by the safety measures and COVID-19 protocols put in place for the tournament,” the AFC said in a statement on Saturday. down on aggregate, with an hour remaining, we recall @REDSOFFICIAL's amazing comeback #OnThisDay at #ACL 2017 pic.twitter.com/ovb4n0clJ1— #ACL2020 (@TheAFCCL) September 13, 2020 The AFC had also previously revealed that United Arab Emirates team Al-Wahda will be unable to travel to Qatar after several members of the club tested positive for COVID-19. According to tournament rules, Al-Wahda will have to forfeit all group games.Whilst in Qatar all players and officials will be put under a ‘medical bubble’ to limit their movement only to the hotel, stadium and training sites. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos