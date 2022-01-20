AFC Asian Cup 2022 India: Full Points table

The 20th edition of the AFC Women's Asian Cup kicked off Thursday with 12 teams competing for the continent's top-prize.

The 12 teams will be divided into three groups with the host India drawn into Group A alongside Iran, Chinese Taipei and China.

The top two teams from each group and two best third-placed teams will qualify for the quarterfinals.

Here is the full points table

Group A

Position Team Matches played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1. China 1 1 0 0 4 0 4 3 2. India 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 3. Iran 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 4. Chinese Taipei 1 0 0 1 0 4 -4 0

Group B

Position Team Matches played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1. Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2. Thailand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3. Phillipines 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Indonesia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group C