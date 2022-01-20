Football

AFC Asian Cup 2022 India: Full Points table

Here is the full points table of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 held in Maharashtra, India.

20 January, 2022 21:41 IST

India was held to a goalless draw by Iran in a Group A fixture.   -  Emmanual Yogini

The 20th edition of the AFC Women's Asian Cup kicked off Thursday with 12 teams competing for the continent's top-prize.

The 12 teams will be divided into three groups with the host India drawn into Group A alongside Iran, Chinese Taipei and China.

The top two teams from each group and two best third-placed teams will qualify for the quarterfinals.

Here is the full points table

Group A

PositionTeamMatches playedWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1.China11004043
2.India10100001
3.Iran10100001
4.Chinese Taipei100104-40

 

Group B

PositionTeamMatches playedWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1.Australia00000000
2.Thailand00000000
3.Phillipines00000000
4.Indonesia00000000

 

Group C

PositionTeamMatches playedWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1.Japan00000000
2.South Korea00000000
3.Vietnam00000000
4.Myanmar00000000

