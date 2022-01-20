Football Football AFC Asian Cup 2022 India: Full Points table Here is the full points table of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 held in Maharashtra, India. Team Sportstar 20 January, 2022 21:41 IST India was held to a goalless draw by Iran in a Group A fixture. - Emmanual Yogini Team Sportstar 20 January, 2022 21:41 IST The 20th edition of the AFC Women's Asian Cup kicked off Thursday with 12 teams competing for the continent's top-prize.The 12 teams will be divided into three groups with the host India drawn into Group A alongside Iran, Chinese Taipei and China.The top two teams from each group and two best third-placed teams will qualify for the quarterfinals.Here is the full points tableGroup APositionTeamMatches playedWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints1.China110040432.India101000013.Iran101000014.Chinese Taipei100104-40 Group BPositionTeamMatches playedWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints1.Australia000000002.Thailand000000003.Phillipines000000004.Indonesia00000000 Group CPositionTeamMatches playedWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints1.Japan000000002.South Korea000000003.Vietnam000000004.Myanmar00000000 Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :