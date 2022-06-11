AFC Asian Cup qualifiers: Chhetri and Sahal score as India beats Afghanistan 2-1

Sunil Chhetri's goal in the 86th minute and an injury time goal by Sahal Abdul Samad guided India to a 2-1 win against Afghanistan in the third round of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers in Kolkata on Saturday.

With the win, India sits second in the table, level with Hong Kong on top, having six points from as many games with a 100 percent win rate. Afghanistan and Cambodia, the other two members in the group remain without a point so far.

India plays Hong Kong next on June 14.

