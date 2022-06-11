Football Football AFC Asian Cup qualifiers: Chhetri and Sahal score as India beats Afghanistan 2-1 Sunil Chhetri's goal in the 86th minute and an injury time goal by Sahal Abdul Samad guided India to a win against Afghanistan in the third round of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. Team Sportstar 11 June, 2022 22:26 IST Sunil Chhetri opened the scoring with a stunner in the 86th miute. (File Photo) - THE HINDU Team Sportstar 11 June, 2022 22:26 IST Sunil Chhetri's goal in the 86th minute and an injury time goal by Sahal Abdul Samad guided India to a 2-1 win against Afghanistan in the third round of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers in Kolkata on Saturday.AS IT HAPPENED: India vs Afghanistan highlightsWith the win, India sits second in the table, level with Hong Kong on top, having six points from as many games with a 100 percent win rate. Afghanistan and Cambodia, the other two members in the group remain without a point so far.India plays Hong Kong next on June 14.More to Follow. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :