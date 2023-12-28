MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFC Asian Cup: Son leads ‘ready’ to win South Korea squad under head coach Klinsmann

Son will captain a squad that includes Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae and 22-year-old Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Lee Kang-in.

Published : Dec 28, 2023 10:24 IST , Seoul, South Korea - 2 MINS READ

AFP
File Photo: Son will be appearing at his fourth Asian Cup and was part of the South Korea team that lost to host Australia in the 2015 final.
File Photo: Son will be appearing at his fourth Asian Cup and was part of the South Korea team that lost to host Australia in the 2015 final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo: Son will be appearing at his fourth Asian Cup and was part of the South Korea team that lost to host Australia in the 2015 final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min was named in South Korea’s AFC Asian Cup squad on Thursday and coach Jurgen Klinsmann said it was “about time” it ended its 64-year continental title drought.

Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan, who scored his 10th Premier League goal of the season against Brentford on Wednesday, was also among Klinsmann’s 26-man selection for the tournament, which kicks off in Qatar on January 12.

Son will captain a squad that includes Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-Jae and 22-year-old Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Lee Kang-in.

South Korea has not won the Asian Cup since 1960 and Klinsmann said, “It’s all about timing now and I think we are ready for this big, big competition. It’s 64 years -- 64 years is a long time for Korea. It’s about time that we get this done.”

South Korea has been drawn in Group E and will face Malaysia, Jordan and Bahrain in the first round.

It lost 1-0 to eventual champion Qatar in the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup 2019 in the United Arab Emirates.

Klinsmann, a World Cup winner with Germany in 1990, will have one of the strongest squads in the tournament in Qatar and he said he could “see it in their eyes that they are hungry for it”.

“I have a good feeling because they’re doing well at their clubs,” he said, “They’re healthy, they’re fit, they’re ambitious and they’re very hungry. This is the foundation for playing a good tournament.”

Son will be appearing at his fourth Asian Cup and was part of the South Korea team that lost to host Australia in the 2015 final.

Hwang scored twice in Wolves’ 4-1 win over Brentford to move one goal behind Son, who has 11, in the Premier League scoring charts.

‘One of the favourites’

Lee is also making a splash after moving to Paris from Mallorca in the summer, and Klinsmann described him as “a flower that starts to bloom”.

“We have a lot of different pieces in that roster and that makes us one of the favourites for the Asian Cup,” said Klinsmann, “We have to fine tune these elements over the next couple of weeks and then go into the tournament with confidence.”

Klinsmann was unable to select Hwang Ui-jo, who has been suspended by South Korea because of a police investigation into allegations he illegally filmed an ex-girlfriend.

The Norwich City forward is accused of filming a sexual encounter with the former partner on his phone without consent. He denies the allegation.

“It’s very difficult for us coaches to deal with that because it’s not in our power,” said Klinsmann.

South Korea squad:
Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-gyu (Al Shabab/KSA), Jo Hyeon-woo (Ulsan), Song Bum-keun (Shonan Bellmare/JPN)
Defenders: Kim Young-gwon (Ulsan), Kim Min-jae (Bayern Munich/GER), Jung Seung-hyun (Ulsan), Kim Ju-sung (FC Seoul), Kim Ji-soo (Brentford/ENG), Seol Young-woo (Ulsan), Kim Tae-hwan (Ulsan), Lee Ki-je (Suwon), Kim Jin-su (Jeonbuk)
Midfielders: Park Yong-woo (Al Ain/UAE), Hwang In-beom (Red Star Belgrade/SRB), Hong Hyun-seok (Gent/BEL), Lee Soon-min (Gwangju), Lee Jae-sung (Mainz/GER), Lee Kang-in (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Son Heung-min (Tottenham/ENG), Jeong Woo-yeong (Stuttgart/GER), Hwang Hee-chan (Wolves/ENG), Moon Seon-min (Jeonbuk), Park Jin-seob (Jeonbuk), Yang Hyun-jun (Celtic/SCO)
Strikers: Cho Gue-sung (Midtjylland/DEN), Oh Hyeon-gyu (Celtic/SCO)

Related stories

Related Topics

Son Heung-min /

AFC Asian Cup /

South Korea /

Jürgen Klinsmann

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFC Asian Cup: Son leads ‘ready’ to win South Korea squad under head coach Klinsmann
    AFP
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026: Jorge Fossati hired as Peru coach amid poor start to WC qualifying
    AP
  3. Premier League: Madueke’s late penalty hands Chelsea 2-1 win over Crystal Palace
    PTI
  4. Premier League: Club World Cup allowed Man City to refocus, says boss Guardiola
    Reuters
  5. NBA: Lakers guard Gabe Vincent out for at least 2 months after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FIFA World Cup 2026: Jorge Fossati hired as Peru coach amid poor start to WC qualifying
    AP
  2. AFC Asian Cup: Son leads ‘ready’ to win South Korea squad under head coach Klinsmann
    AFP
  3. Premier League: Club World Cup allowed Man City to refocus, says boss Guardiola
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: I must be from different planet, says Everton’s Dyche after penalty decision
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Man City rallies for 3-1 win at Everton to get campaign back on track
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFC Asian Cup: Son leads ‘ready’ to win South Korea squad under head coach Klinsmann
    AFP
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026: Jorge Fossati hired as Peru coach amid poor start to WC qualifying
    AP
  3. Premier League: Madueke’s late penalty hands Chelsea 2-1 win over Crystal Palace
    PTI
  4. Premier League: Club World Cup allowed Man City to refocus, says boss Guardiola
    Reuters
  5. NBA: Lakers guard Gabe Vincent out for at least 2 months after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment