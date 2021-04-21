Football Football AFC Champions League matches to go ahead despite night curfew in Goa Goa is hosting all the group stage matches of Group E of the AFC Champions League. FC Goa is the first Indian football club to play in the continental tournament. Shyam Vasudevan Chennai 21 April, 2021 20:57 IST A view of the Fatorda stadium in Goa. - Aashin Prasad Shyam Vasudevan Chennai 21 April, 2021 20:57 IST The AFC Champions League matches in Goa will go as per schedule despite a curfew imposed in the state. Goa is hosting all the group stage matches of Group E of the AFC Champions League. FC Goa is the first Indian football club to play in the continental tournament. Goa has seen a steep rise in COVID-19 cases, recording over 1000 fresh cases on Wednesday. Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant had announced that a night curfew will be imposed from 10 pm to 6 am. READ: Edu Bedia scores FC Goa's first AFC Champions League goalThe state had 8241 active cases as of April 20, as per the government's COVID-19 dashboard. The curfew, however, will not affect the football matches which are being held without fans at the Pandit Jawaharlal Stadium (Fatorda Stadium). Each matchday has two games, one at 8 pm and the other kicking off at 10:30 pm. Goa Sports Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar confirmed to Sportstar that the games can go ahead. "The closed-door matches and training sessions can continue as per schedule," he said. Apart from FC Goa, the other teams in Group E are Al Rayyan (Qatar), Al-Wahda (UAE) and Persepolis (Iran). The Indian club drew its opening two games against Al Rayyan and Al Wahda, before losing 2-1 to Persepolis. The side, coached by Juan Ferrando, is currently third on the table and will return to action on Friday when it takes on Persepolis in the reverse fixture. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.