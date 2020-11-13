Football Football AFC confirms JDT withdrawal from Asian Champions League in Qatar Border closures implemented by Malaysia in March to limit the spread of COVID-19 will not be lifted to allow the club to complete its matches in the continental championship. Reuters 13 November, 2020 13:50 IST The AFC said in a statement that JDT's matches are cancelled and considered null and void. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Reuters 13 November, 2020 13:50 IST Malaysian champion Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) has withdrawn from the Asian Champions League as it is unable to travel to Qatar for the resumption of the competition, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirmed on Friday.Border closures implemented by Malaysia in March to limit the spread of COVID-19 will not be lifted to allow the club to complete its matches in the continental championship, which will restart next week in Doha. FIFPRO disappointed over Asian Champions League Doha move The AFC said in a statement that JDT's matches are cancelled and considered null and void. It added that points and goals in those matches would not be taken into consideration when the final rankings in the group stage are determined. Concerns grow over timing of Asian Champions League Japan's Vissel Kobe, China's Guangzhou Evergrande and South Korea's Suwon Bluewings will now compete in Group G. The eastern half of the competition will be completed in Doha with the semifinal winners facing Iran's Persepolis FC in the Dec. 19 final. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos