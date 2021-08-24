AFC Cup: Bengaluru routs Maziya in eight-goal thriller, ends campaign on a high

Bengaluru FC (BFC) might not have qualified for the AFC Cup knockout round but it has ended its campaign in prime fashion, slotting six past Maziya in its last match of the competition.

BFC started strong with Udanta Singh getting an early goal in the sixth minute through a brilliant header of a Sarthak Golui cross.

Cleiton Silva wasted little time in doubling his team's lead with his 23rd-minute strike.

If two goals within 20 minutes weren't enough, Maziya's pain worsened as it lost its keeper Sharif Hussain through injury in the 34th-minute, which prompted coach Risto Vidakovic to send Mirzokhid Mamatkhanov as a replacement.

The goals kept raining as Leon Augustine scored the Blues' third in the 36th-minute.

It was Maziya, which pulled a goal back after half-time after No.10 Hamza Mohammad scored in the 67th-minute after a great run.

However, any hopes of a comeback were squashed by substitute Sivasaksthi Narayanan as the youngster showed great composure to cannon his shot past Mirzokhid to the roof of the net.

One cannot fault Maziya for its lack of effort. In the 82nd-minute, substitute Asadullah Abdullah and Hamza combined, where the former scored the home team's second goal.

It was Marco Pezzaiuoli's Bengaluru FC who had the last laugh. Talented youngster Bidyasagar Singh, who came on as a 52nd-minute substitute, scored twice in the 85th and the 92nd-minute respectively to complete BFC's rout.