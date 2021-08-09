Midfielder Eric Paartalu left out of Bengaluru FC squad for AFC Cup playoff against Eagles

Bengaluru FC, on Monday, left midfielder Erik Paartalu out of its 29-man squad for the AFC Cup playoff against Maldivian side Club Eagles, on August 15.

A fortnight ago, the Australian had suggested that his employer had been denying him a chance to train and a statement issued by Professional Footballers Australia – the body representing the interests of Australian football players – had backed up that claim and called for his "reinstatement".

The AFC Cup playoff match was originally scheduled for May but was postponed after reports emerged of a breach of COVID-19 protocols by BFC squad members in Male. A photo in a Channel News Maldives report had shown Paartalu and two other BFC members outdoors, after which club owner Parth Jindal promised the “strictest action” against the offenders.

BFC’s foreign contingent for the tie against Club Eagles will thus comprise only defenders Alan Costa and Yrondu Musavu-King, and Brazilian striker Cleiton Silva. The new six new Indian signings in Harmanpreet Singh, Jayesh Rane, Bidyashagar Singh, Sarthak Golui, Danish Farooq and Rohit Kumar have all been included.

Sivasakthi Narayanan, who finished as the top scorer in the BDFA Super Division League, has found a place.

The squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil

Defenders: Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Ajith Kumar, Ashique Kuruniyan, Parag Shrivas, Yrondu Musavu-King, Biswa Darjee, Alan Costa, Sarthak Golui

Midfielders: Suresh Wangjam, Namgyal Bhutia, Jayesh Rane, Danish Farooq, Rohit Kumar, Muhammad Inayath, Ajay Chhetri

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Leon Augustine, Naorem Roshan Singh, Bidyashagar Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Akashdeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh