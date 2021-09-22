AFC Cup: Nasaf overwhelms ATK MB 6-0 to advance to the Inter-zone play-off finals

Uzbekistan Super League side FC Nasaf dealt a crushing blow to the pride and legacy of ATK Mohun Bagan as it pulverised the Indian Super League runner-up 6-0 in the inter-zonal semifinal of the AFC Cup at home in Markaziy Stadium, Qarshi on Wednesday.

Forward Khusain Norchaev inflicted the biggest damage scoring a hat-trick while Oybek Bozorov, Doniyorjon Narzullaev and the ATK MB defender Pritam Kotal, who scored an own goal, contributed one each to complete the Nasaf tally.

ATKMB had progressed to the inter-zonal semifinal with an unbeaten record in the group league stage but its previous good record was blown to tatters by the Uzbekistan Super League runner-up.

In what the two teams could produce on the pitch, Nasaf proved superior to ATK MB in the key areas like speed, passing and balance and coordination. That was perfectly reflected in the scoreline which read 5-0 in favour of the host by the end of the first half.

AS IT HAPPENED: AFC CUP HIGHLIGHTS FC Nasaf 6-0 ATKMB

Nasaf, the 2011 AFC Cup champion, could well have been half a dozen goals up in the opening half had not Bozorov seen his 43rd-minute penalty attempt come off the underside of the ATK MB crosspiece.

The second half was comparatively placid as Nasaf slowed down the pace of its attacks and the ATK MB defence put up a more disciplined effort. The host still managed one more goal midway through the action to make its dominance complete with a 6-0 verdict.

FC Nasaf will now take on Hong Kong's Lee Man in the Inter-zonal play-off final on October 20.