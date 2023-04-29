Football

AFC Cup playoff: Super Cup champion Odisha looks to seal a win against Gokulam Kerala

The winner of this match will earn the coveted spot to represent India in the AFC Cup 2023-24 group stages, giving them a chance to compete on the continental stage.

29 April, 2023 12:41 IST
The stage is set for an enthralling one-off fixture between Odisha FC and Gokulam Kerala FC at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode today at 7 PM.

This is a one-off match, to be played between the champions of I-League 21-22 (Gokulam Kerala FC) and the winner of the 2023 Super Cup (Odisha FC).

“We came here with an objective that kept improving every day. We went from match to match and we won the Super Cup. But that is in the past,” said Clifford Miranda, the head coach of Odisha.

“We will play our strongest eleven. It (the play-off) will be a different game and we will start from zero minutes again. The past will not help us and we will have to continue working the same way as we have been doing so far (this season).”

Gokulam, playing at its home ground, is a force to be reckoned with and will face tough competition from Odisha FC which has not lost a single match under the new head coach, Clifford Miranda.

The playoff match will be played on April 29 at 7 pm and can be watched live on the Sony Sports Network. The match can be streamed live on the FanCode app.

