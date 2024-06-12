AFC partners with FanCode to stream Asian football tournaments in India

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Wednesday announced its partnership with streaming platform FanCode for the 2025-2028 cycle in India.

As part of the agreement, FanCode will stream all upcoming AFC national team and club competitions for the 2025-2028 cycle, including the AFC Asian Qualifiers (FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers Final Round), the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026, the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2026 and 2028, amongst others.

While India bowed out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, the men’s national team will still be in contention for a spot in the AFC Asian Cup 2027, which is set to be streamed by FanCode in India.

The agreement also includes the newly announced club competitions: the AFC Champions League Elite, the AFC Champions League Two and the AFC Women’s Champions League.

While FanCode had previously streamed a limited number of AFC competitions on their platform through sublicensing deals, the new partnership is set to elevate the fan experience on the platform by providing access to all major AFC competitions in the 2025-2028 cycle.

FanCode will also ensure that certain matches will be transmitted live on linear free TV through sub-license or a sports television channel with the widest possible reach.

The deal was secured and will be managed by Asia Football Group (AFG), the AFC’s commercial partner.

Datuk Seri Windsor John, the AFC General Secretary, said, “The passion for the beautiful game in India has grown exponentially in the past decade and the AFC is delighted to enter into this partnership with FanCode as we seek to grow the consumption of Asian football in the world’s most populated country.

Yannick Colaco, co-founder, FanCode said. “The five-year partnership with the AFC will allow FanCode to bring the best of men’s and women’s football action from Asia to fans in India.”