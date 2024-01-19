MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFCON 2023: Tanzania coach Adel Amrouche suspended for insulting opponents

The Tanzania Football Federation said the Confederation of African Football (CAF) disciplinary committee had suspended Amrouche for eight matches .

Published : Jan 19, 2024 23:20 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Tanzania’s head coach Adel Amrouche waits for the start of the African Cup of Nations Group F soccer match between Morocco and Tanzania at the Laurent Pokou stadium in San Pedro, Ivory Coast, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024.
Tanzania’s head coach Adel Amrouche waits for the start of the African Cup of Nations Group F soccer match between Morocco and Tanzania at the Laurent Pokou stadium in San Pedro, Ivory Coast, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Tanzania’s head coach Adel Amrouche waits for the start of the African Cup of Nations Group F soccer match between Morocco and Tanzania at the Laurent Pokou stadium in San Pedro, Ivory Coast, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Tanzania coach Adel Amrouche has been suspended at the Africa Cup of Nations finals for making insulting remarks about Morocco, which beat the East African side 3-0 in their opening game at the tournament on Wednesday.

The Tanzania Football Federation said the Confederation of African Football (CAF) disciplinary committee had suspended Amrouche for eight matches following a complaint submitted by Morocco. CAF have yet to make an announcement.

ALSO READ: AFCON 2023: Cape Verde Islands beats Mozambique to win group and reach next stage of African Cup of Nations

“In another step, the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has suspended coach Amrouche. As a result of that decision, Hemed Morocco has been appointed acting coach and he will be assisted by Juma Mgunda,” TFF spokesman Clifford Mario Ndimbo said.

Amrouche had said that Morocco held too much sway in the corridors of power in African football and was influencing the appointment of referees.

Related Topics

Tanzania /

AFCON 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFCON 2023: Tanzania coach Adel Amrouche suspended for insulting opponents
    Reuters
  2. Zaka Ashraf quits as interim head of Pakistan cricket
    AP
  3. AFCON 2023: Cape Verde Islands beats Mozambique to win group and reach next stage of African Cup of Nations
    Reuters
  4. AFC Asian Cup: Aymen Hussein double helps Iraq stun four-time winner Japan
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. BCCI announces India ‘A’ squad for second and third multi-day matches against England Lions
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. AFCON 2023: Tanzania coach Adel Amrouche suspended for insulting opponents
    Reuters
  2. Atletico Madrid defender Azpilicueta out indefinitely with injured knee
    AP
  3. Spurs midfielder Perisic returns to boyhood club Hadjuk Split on loan
    Reuters
  4. AFCON 2023: Cape Verde Islands beats Mozambique to win group and reach next stage of African Cup of Nations
    Reuters
  5. Kalinga Super Cup: East Bengal beats Mohun Bagan to qualify for semifinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFCON 2023: Tanzania coach Adel Amrouche suspended for insulting opponents
    Reuters
  2. Zaka Ashraf quits as interim head of Pakistan cricket
    AP
  3. AFCON 2023: Cape Verde Islands beats Mozambique to win group and reach next stage of African Cup of Nations
    Reuters
  4. AFC Asian Cup: Aymen Hussein double helps Iraq stun four-time winner Japan
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. BCCI announces India ‘A’ squad for second and third multi-day matches against England Lions
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment