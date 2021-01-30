Football Football African football's interim boss to appeal FIFA ban The FIFA review committee said Selemani had failed the eligibility test for a position on the FIFA Council "because of an ongoing formal investigation by the FIFA ethics committee”. Reuters 30 January, 2021 15:13 IST African football’s interim president Constant Omari Selemani (L) - Getty Images Reuters 30 January, 2021 15:13 IST African football’s interim president Constant Omari Selemani said on Saturday he will appeal a decision to bar him from running for a seat on the FIFA Council.Selemani has served as acting president of the Confederation of African Football since his predecessor Ahmad Ahmad was banned by FIFA’s ethics committee in November. The FIFA review committee said on Wednesday Selemani had failed the eligibility test for a position on the FIFA Council "because of an ongoing formal investigation by the FIFA ethics committee”.This ruled Selemani, the Congolese football association president, out of the CAF elections in Rabat, Morocco on March 12.READ: Court gives banned African soccer head hope of election bid Selemani said in an interview with France24 on Saturday that he deplored the decision. He said FIFA should have applied "the presumption of innocence" and confirmed he would appeal.FIFA has not given any details of ethics committee's investigation into Selemani, who was appointed CAF vice president 18 months ago.Ahmad was also ruled out of a bid for re-election but had his five-year ban temporarily frozen on Friday by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which said they would hear his appeal on March 2 and deliver a verdict before March 12, so as not to prejudice his chances of running for re-election should his suspension be overturned.Ahmad was banned for five years by FIFA in November after being accused of abusing office, mishandling of funds and trading gifts. He has denied any wrongdoing.The temporary stay effectively allows Ahmad to resume his role as CAF president. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos