Aguero to retire from football after heart complications

Barcelona and Argentina striker Sergio Aguero is set to retire from football after recent heart complications, several reports in Spain stated.

The 33-year-old, who joined Barcelona in the summer transfer window, suffered a cardiac arrhythmia in a La Liga match against Alaves in October.

Earlier this month, Aguero was “subjected to a diagnostic and therapeutic process” that had ruled him out of action for three months, according to a statement from Barcelona.

Aguero made five appearances for the Catalan club nad had scored a goal. He moved to Barca after a club record 260 goals for Premier League club Manchester City, where he won five league titles in 10 years.

He also has 41 goals in 101 appearances for the Argentine national team.