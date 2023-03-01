Football

AIFF bans Tripura footballer Ayuk Jamatia for four years for age fraud

The AIFF Player status and registration department was also directed to cancel the player’s registration in the CRS (Centralised Registration System).

Team Sportstar
01 March, 2023 13:21 IST
AIFF has invoked Article 62 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code on the player for age fraud and the offence of forgery and falsification, thus punishable under the article. (Representative Image)

AIFF has invoked Article 62 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code on the player for age fraud and the offence of forgery and falsification, thus punishable under the article. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The AIFF disciplinary committee, which met on February 23, 2023, in the matter of Ayuk Jamatia, Player of the Friends Union Club, Tripura, unanimously took the decision to invoke Article 62 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code on the player for age fraud and the offence of forgery and falsification, thus punishable under the article.

In view of Article 62 of the code, the committee decided to suspend the player from taking part in football matches for a period of four years from the date of the order. Further, the player has been directed to deposit a fine of Rs 2,50,000 (Rupees two lakh fifty thousand only). He has also been given the right to file an appeal against the present order in terms of Article 117 of the code.

It was found that the said player had two IDs in the CRS with two different dates of birth, with a difference of nearly eight years between the two. The player has responded to the show cause notice issued through a letter dated February 8, 2023, whereby he had admitted to submitting two separate birth proofs to register with AIFF. Thereafter, multiple efforts by the committee to reach the player directly, as well as through his clubs in order to secure his presence before the committee, however, remained unavailable.

