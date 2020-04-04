Coronavirus: AIFF supports FIFA's decision to postpone U-17 Women's World Cup

The All India Football Federation and Local Organising Committee on Saturday supported FIFA's decision to postpone the U-17 Women’s World Cup to be held in India in November due to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic. The women’s age group showpiece was to be held at five venues in the country from November 2-21.

"We are supportive of the decision by FIFA to postpone FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. We agree that this has been made with the highest regard for public health, and the participating teams, host cities, staff and visiting fans, and keeps the best interests of everyone in mind," the AIFF said in a statement.

"We were, of course, looking forward to hosting the Tournament in November this year, but at the same time, we are mindful of all those around the world and in our country potentially impacted by our decisions.

"For us at the moment, the primary concern is the health and wellbeing of every stakeholder involved in the Tournament. We don’t want to take any risk that is detrimental to our community before it is clear that there is no threat to people’s health due to this pandemic. The LOC shall continue to provide full support to FIFA on all matters and we look forward to hosting a successful Tournament in the near future," the statement further added.