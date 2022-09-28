Football

AIFF to adopt golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium to nurture talent in Arunachal Pradesh

The AIFF will short-list 100 schools in the region for the grassroots development programme while the 17,000-capacity stadium at Yupia will be developed to host various national and international matches.

New Delhi 28 September, 2022 17:10 IST
FILE PHOTO: Newly elected AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey during an interview in Kolkata on September 18, 2022.I | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADUR

The AIFF would adopt the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium near Itanagar on a long-term lease for nurturing talent at the grassroots level, hoping that the move will help in unearthing talent.

A memorandum of understanding will be signed between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the state government for the purpose.

"By adopting the stadium, we, with the support of Arunachal Pradesh Football Association would work towards developing the highest levels of facilities at the stadium," AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said in a statement.

Chaubey had met Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday.

"Facilities for the state football academy will be also provided in the stadium to help nurture the future footballers from the state." On his meeting with Khandu, the AIFF president said: "Given his keenness to see the game of football grow in the state, I am sure the days are not far when Arunachal Pradesh will emerge a powerhouse of the game in India." Chaubey also said that 18,000 school children in the age group of six to 12 years will get the benefits of grassroots development through AIFF e-licensed Physical Education (PE) teachers.

