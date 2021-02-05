AIFF: Indian Women's League will be held prior to May 2021

The AIFF League Committee on Friday decided that Hero Indian Women's League will remain an integral part of the competition calendar and will be held prior to May this year.

Subrata Dutta, senior vice president, All India Football Federation and chairman, League Committee chaired the virtual meeting.

"However, the Committee also felt that owing to the pandemic situation the rules for participation need to be relaxed for teams wishing to participate in the Hero Indian Women's League 2020-21," the AIFF said in a release.

"The League has already initiated talks with State Associations, who are interested to host the 2020-21 edition." The Committee also decided to host the Hero 2nd Division League in a central venue in April/May 2021.

With reference to the inaugural AIFF Club Futsal Championship, which had to be unfortunately postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Committee felt that the championship can ideally be held some time in June or July.

The Committee unanimously set a deadline till June 2021 for interested State Associations to conduct their Futsal Leagues. The champions would be granted an entry into the AIFF Club Futsal Championship.