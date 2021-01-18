Football Football I-League: Aizawl FC part ways with head coach Stanley Rozario The club stated that the 60-year-old veteran coach cited personal commitments for his unavailability to join the side after recovering from COVID-19 recently. Team Sportstar 18 January, 2021 23:14 IST Team Sportstar 18 January, 2021 23:14 IST I-League club Aizawl FC mutually parted ways with its head coach Henry Stanley Rozario, the club confirmed on Monday.The 60-year-old former India assistant coach joined the club in January, 2019 and lifted the side from 10th to seventh in the 2018/19 season. The veteran coach also led Aizawl to the Mizoram Premier League Trophy in the next season.READ ISL 2020-21 report: Chennaiyin fails to get past 10-man SC East Bengal The club stated that Stanley cited personal commitments for his unavailability to join the club after recovering from COVID-19 in September, 2020.“Presently, Mr Stanley is not able to join the club in the ongoing season due to personal family commitments (Daughter’s Wedding) for which his presence is required. Understanding his concern, the club have agreed to mutually part ways with him,” the club said in its statement. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos