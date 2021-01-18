I-League: Aizawl FC part ways with head coach Stanley Rozario

I-League club Aizawl FC mutually parted ways with its head coach Henry Stanley Rozario, the club confirmed on Monday.

The 60-year-old former India assistant coach joined the club in January, 2019 and lifted the side from 10th to seventh in the 2018/19 season. The veteran coach also led Aizawl to the Mizoram Premier League Trophy in the next season.

The club stated that Stanley cited personal commitments for his unavailability to join the club after recovering from COVID-19 in September, 2020.

“Presently, Mr Stanley is not able to join the club in the ongoing season due to personal family commitments (Daughter’s Wedding) for which his presence is required. Understanding his concern, the club have agreed to mutually part ways with him,” the club said in its statement.