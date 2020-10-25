Football Football Ajax sets Eredivisie record with 13-0 hammering of Venlo The previous record for most goals scored in an Eredivisie game was also held by Ajax when it beat Vitesse 12-1 in 1972. Reuters 25 October, 2020 01:08 IST The Ajax onslaught was led by19-year-old Lassina Traore, who scored five times and assisted three more. - Getty Images Reuters 25 October, 2020 01:08 IST Ajax Amsterdam set an Eredivisie record when it scored 13 goals past a hapless VVV-Venlo side to move to the top of the standings on Saturday, with seven different players getting their names on the score sheet.The previous record for most goals scored in an Eredivisie game was also held by Ajax when it beat Vitesse 12-1 in 1972.Led by 19-year-old Lassina Traore, who scored five times and assisted three more, Ajax dominated the contest and was already 4-0 up when Venlo was reduced to 10 men after skipper Christian Kum was sent off on VAR review for a high boot.READ: Hakim Ziyech targets silverware at Chelsea What followed was an eight-goal salvo in 24 second half minutes as Ajax's players controlled possession and lined up to take shots on goal, with veteran 37-year-old forward Klaas Jan Huntelaar also scoring twice in two minutes.The visitors finished the match with an eye-watering 23 shots on target and could have scored more had Venlo goalkeeper Delano van Crooij not made 10 saves. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos