Eredivisie: Ajax enjoys 9-0 romp

Free-scoring Ajax Amsterdam cruised to a 9-0 rout of Cambuur in the Dutch top flight on Saturday, its fourth win this season in which it has scored at least five goals.

David Neres scored twice while the other seven goals were shared amongst Jurrien Timber, Steven Berghuis, Noussair Mazraoui, Dusan Tadic, Mohamed Daramy, Danilo and Sebastien Haller.

Ivory Coast international Haller had scored four times in Wednesday's 5-1 triumph over Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League.

Ajax had already celebrated two other big wins in the Eredivisie this season -- 5-0 against both NEC and Vitesse.

Victory on Saturday put Ajax on top of the table with 13 points from five games although second-placed PSV has a game in hand and boasts a perfect record of four wins in as many matches thus far.