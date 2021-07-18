Al Ahly wins African Champions League for 10th time

Egyptian giant Al Ahly sealed a record-extending 10th African Champions League title after it beat 10-man Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa 3-0 in Saturday’s final.

The Cairo club has now won double the number of Champions League titles than the next most successful club - its neighbour Zamalek.

ALSO READ - Man arrested over online racist abuse of England players

Mohamed Sherif opened the scoring eight minutes into the second half followed by goals for Magdi Afsha and Amr El-Sulaya in a dominant display at an empty Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca.

Soweto club Chiefs, appearing in its first Champions League final, had to play the entire second half down to 10 men after Happy Mashiane was sent off on the stroke of halftime for a rash studs-high challenge.